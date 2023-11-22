Your elevation is as a result of your good works for party and country - Ya Na to Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Na Abubakari Mahami II has eulogised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his election as the Flagbearer and Leader of the NPP for next year's Presidential elections.

Dr. Bawumia was earlier this month, elected flagbearer of the NPP, and he has been in the North this week, in what has been termed a "home-coming" tour, to express gratitude to traditional rulers and others, for their support and encouragement.



Welcoming Dr. Bawumia to the Gbewaa Palace in Tuesday, the Ya Na described Dr. Bawumia's election as historic, adding that his good works for both the party and the country were responsible for his election.



"My son, your elevation to this high office is not a surprise to Ghanaians who follow our political



development in the country," the Ya Na told Dr. Bawumia.



"Your contributions to your party and the development of Ghana provide ample reasons why you should be elevated to lead your party.'

"This is a big responsibility that has been placed on your head and I pray that you will be up to the task and carry out your duties as successfully as you can."



The Ya Na also said the election of Dr. Bawumia, as the first northerner to lead the NPP, is satisfying to him and other Northerners.



"I have also noted with satisfaction, as well as other Northerners, that you are the first ever northerner to lead the NPP. We definitely are proud of this achievement and know that you are more than qualified to occupy this lofty position in your party."



The Ya Na advised Dr. Bawumia to continue to be humble and also intensify his efforts at uniting all within his party, as he seeks to be elected President.