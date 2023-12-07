Your father apologized to me for your LGBTQ+ bribery claims - Sam George blasts Sheila Bartels

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

Sam Nartey George has disclosed that veteran politician with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwamena Bartels, had cause to apologize to him over comments made against him by the latter's daughter.

The said comment by Sheila Bartels, also a Member of Parliament, was to the effect that Sam George had been financially induced to advocate for the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQI bill) currently before parliament.



The Ningo Prampram MP, at a press conference at parliament on Wednesday, December 06, 2023, referred to Sheila as a supporter of same-sex relations in comments before the press conference formally started.



"After taking money from LGBTQ and you say I shouldn’t mention her name as a pro-LGBTQ person? She went and sat on the media and said I had taken money from LGBTQ people, Sheila Bartels. It took her father to come and apologize to me," a visibly angry Sam George stated.



He, along with other sponsors of the bill were not happy that the Majority caucus of the house did not allow the bill to be taken during proceedings on Wednesday.



In his substantive comments when the press conference proper started, the Ningo-Prampram legislator accused the majority caucus of refusing the order of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for the bill to be taken and the proposed corrections and amendments to it made.



He said that the majority caucus is using all manner of means to oppose the passage of the bill because they to disgrace the Speaker of Parliament who has promised that the bill would be passed before the end of 2023.



He added that the chairman of the committee the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, deliberately absented himself so that it can be used as an excuse for the bill not to be taken.



