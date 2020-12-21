Your greed, selfishness nearly caused us the presidency - Hawa Koomson to NPP supporters

Awutu Senya East MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson has slammed supporters of the New Patriotic Party for allowing selfishness and greed to take centre stage before the elections.

The Minister who is also the MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency disclosed the NPP nearly lost the 2020 presidential election due to greed, selfishness, disunity, and personal issues people had against the party.



The Minister who was addressing party supporters over the weekend said it was unfortunate for some party supporters to vote against the NPP in the constituency.



The legislator said it was unfortunate that some party supporters voted against her in the polls due to some trivial issues.



Addressing a gathering over the weekend, the MP said shame unto all those who voted against her because she did not give them money or other material things.

She decried how some party supporters haboured hatred against her, campaigned against her and voted against her candidature.



She said the party nearly lost the seat due to disunity and disloyalty.



Mavis Hawa Koomson underscored the need for the party supporters to continue having faith in the party.



“We nearly lost the presidency, we nearly lost because of selfishness and greed. If we love the party, we should support it with love and unity. We should not allow pain and disunity to destroy the party. We should not say because Hawa Koomson shared handkerchiefs and did not give me, I will not vote for her. We should not say Hawa Koomson did not give me money so I will not vote for her, shame unto you.”