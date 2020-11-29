Your ineptitude has vindicated the NDC - Mahama to Akufo-Addo

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that the Akufo-Addo led government has proven to be the most inept government in Ghana’s history.

Speaking at an NDC rally in Kakpagyili, in the Tamale South District on Saturday, November 28, 2020 the former president noted that the New Patriotic Party lured Ghanaians with propagandist tactics which left the NDC with no room to defend itself.



“Nana Addo started with a lot of promises and expectations, people had very high hopes in him because the propaganda that was directed at the NDC was incompetent and corrupt and was so heavy that there was no way we could defend ourselves,” Mahama stated.



According to him, God has finally vindicated the NDC’s achievements in office and the abysmal performance of the Akufo-Addo led government “has proved to be the most incompetent.”



Mahama said, “Whatever God does is good, when I handed over to him I just told him few words. I said posterity will be the judge of our time in office. In the Bible and Quran, posterity judges generations after generations. I didn’t know Allah was on a fast-track.”

“In four short years we have been vindicated on almost everything we did, this government has proven to be the most incompetent, they have destroyed the economy and it’s in the worst state than ever before,” he added.



The NDC flagbearer, also urged party folks who thronged the rally to make a good decision on December 7, because “This election is going to be about the future of our children and the future of our grandchildren.”



“Life is hard and people are suffering and the opportunities of this country are open to just a few people. If you don’t belong to that party or family you cannot get any benefit from this country. What they do is that they give contracts to their party people who have a track record of executing contracts,” Mahama added.



He went on to say, “That’s their way of doing things but Ghana cannot continue like this, on 7th December we will make a change.”