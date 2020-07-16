General News

Your level of incompetence is a joke – Alex Mould slams EC

Former CEO of GNPC, Alex Mould

Alex Mould, a former CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) has slammed the Electoral Commission over what he believes to be attempts to rig the 2020 elections.

The ongoing voters registration exercise has been fraught with some challenges that have heightened fears among the opposition National Democratic Congress that the EC is colluding with the governing NPP to rig the upcoming elections.



The EC in announcing the total number of voters who have successfully registered, quoted 423,000 as the number of people who have gone through the process in the Ashanti Region.



The figure was rejected by the Ashanti Regional branch of the NDC that gave the EC a 48-hour ultimatum to correct the anomaly.



The EC conceded to making the error with the clarification that the result from two districts in the region were over-computed.



Ashanti Regional Director of the EC, Benjamin Bannor Bio said “the NDC regional secretary Kwame Zu personally called me and l explained everything to him on phone so am surprise they continue to see it as a big case. All tabulated figures remains provisional and has no direct consequences on the final figures which would be automatically generated by the registration machines after the exercise”.

Reacting to the EC’s concession on social media, Alex Mould observed that the error is part of a calculated plan to rig the elections.



“The set-up for rigging begins. First, they over-compute and say it’s a computer glitch. Next, they claim that tabulated figures have no impact on final figures. Your level of incompetence is a joke”, he wrote.





