Your mafia won’t work again – Kofi Nkansah Fosu teases party executives

Chief Executive Officer for the Accra Digital Center, Kofi Nkansah Fosu with President Akufo-Addo

Chief Executive Officer for the Accra Digital Center, Kofi Nkansah Fosu has said that the 2020 election came with its lessons the best of which is the fact that party executives cannot manipulate primaries for their favourite.

According to him, the grassroots of the various political parties have proven that party executives cannot employ what he calls as “mafia” during parliamentary primaries going forward.



This is because the grassroots will pay them back during the general election.



He called on party executives to learn their lessons from the 2020 experience and not repeat the ills they engage in just to get their favourites to win parliamentary primaries.



He said, “The grassroots have spoken and won’t look on for any mafia work to be done during primaries again. Those who rely on mafia better find alternative strategies. We thank God for this election”.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) had a tough ride in the 2020 Parliamentary election with several of its Parliamentarians booted out in view unresolved grievances at the primaries.



Currently, the Electoral Commission gives the NPP 137 seats whiles the NDC has 136 seats in Parliament. An Independent candidate has 1 seat whiles another one in Sene West is outstanding.



