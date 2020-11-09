Your own one-term presidency a big lesson to yourself – Gabby to Mahama

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Founder of the Danquah Institute and John Mahama

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has said John Dramani Mahama’s one-term presidency should be big lessons to him and not that of US President Donald Trump, who had just lost in elections to Joe Biden.

Mr Mahama had said politicians in Ghana have a lot of lessons to pick from the defeat of President Trump in the just-ended elections in the US.



The former president said politicians in Ghana should know that if they abuse their office, a time will come when the governed will rise against the administration and kick it out of office through the ballot.



Joe Biden has won the race to become the next US president. He defeated Donald Trump in a fiercely contested election. Speaking in an exclusive interview with TV3’s Komla Kluste on Sunday, November 8, Mr Mahama who is also the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said: “I don’t want to ascribe anything to it but it looks like anytime power has shifted in the US it has shifted also in Ghana.



“There is a certain certainty in this world that every four years there is a US election in November and ours in December. I don’t want to speculate but the significance of the choice of a woman as the Vice president, Americans are going to have the first female vice president.



“We are hoping for the same in Ghana, we have a very capable woman as my running mate.”

He added: “We should take a lesson from what has happened in the US. When you have a leader who becomes divisive, there are a lot of doubts about his personal interest and family interest, he abandons his allies and just pursue a unilateral policy, a time will come when the people will get fed-up and will rise against you. So I guess that Trump’s one term in office has many lessons for us here in Ghana too.”



Reacting to Mr Mahama’s comment in a Facebook post, Gabby Otchere-Darko, who is also former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute stated: “Really. But, Mahama’s own one term is the lesson – even to himself.



“Bottom line, when you are offered the mighty opportunity to lead a nation, don’t ‘screw it up’. You did, John Mahama.”



Trump’s one-term presidency has many lessons for us in Ghana – Mahama says. Really. But, Mahama’s own one term is the lesson – even to himself. Bottom line, when you are offered the mighty opportunity to lead a nation, don’t “screw it up”. You did, JM. https://t.co/qhvRQepP6O





Trump’s one-term presidency has many lessons for us in Ghana – Mahama says. Really. But, Mahama’s own one term is the lesson - even to himself. Bottom line, when you are offered the mighty opportunity to lead a nation, don’t “screw it up”. You did, JM. https://t.co/qhvRQepP6O — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) November 8, 2020