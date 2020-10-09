'Your performance will grant you victory & 2nd term' – Upper East Chiefs to Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo with the outgoing and incoming leadership of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs

The President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Naba Olando Ayamga Awuni III, who is also Paramount Chief of Naaga Traditional Area, says the decision taken by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to seek a second term in office is wholly appropriate and will be granted by the electorate.

According to Naba Olando Ayamga Awuni III, “seeking for a 2nd term is appropriate and it shall be granted by your performance, and that will ensure victory for you.



The President of the House was speaking on Thursday, 8th October 2020, when President Akufo-Addo was invited to address a session of the House, as part of his 2-day working visit of the Upper East Region.



Excited by the development projects undertaken by the President over the course of the last three and a half years, Naba Awuni III stated that “notable amongst the prominent projects are the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Polimakom road under construction, the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam, and the provision of ambulance service to all constituencies across the region.”



Whilst acknowledging other projects “like educational infrastructure, agricultural improvement, and other social intervention policies”, the Chief recalled that, in 2017 President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs where some specific demands on projects were made.

“We are, therefore, grateful to know that those demands have been met. Your Excellency, the Ghanaian constitution debars us from taking part in active party politics” he said.



The President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs continued, “As Chiefs, our role is peaking our mind on national issues. There is a thin line between partisan politics and speaking one’s mind or opinion on national issues. However, our tradition allows us to commend whoever does something good for you.”



With two months to the holding of the December elections, the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs appealed to Government to ensure that peace prevails before, during and after the elections.



“After all, we have on Ghana with a common destiny. We, of the Upper East Region House of Chiefs, are following the disturbing news in the Volta Region about Homeland Study Group who are advancing for succession, and wish to join our colleagues in the Volta Region to condemn the act as criminal and has the tendency to mar the peace and tranquility the people of Ghana enjoy,” he added.