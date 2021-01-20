Your power doesn't belong to you, be very careful! -Joseph Osafo warns MPs

Prof. Joseph Osafo, a Senior Psychologist, has rebuked the Members of Parliament over their misconduct during the dissolution of the 7th Parliament and the election of a new Speaker on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Parliament nearly turned into a wrestling arena as the Members clashed with one another.



The Minority and Majority haggled over which party has a majority in the House to sit on the right side of the Speaker in the 8th Parliament under the Fourth Republic.



The election of the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, was also characterized by violence as some MPs kicked ballot boxes and booths, fiercely confronted the marshals in Parliament and one MP also attempted to steal ballot papers.



To Joseph Osafo, the behavior of the MPs was unacceptable and must be utterly condemned.

He noted that MPs violated the power and mandate given to them by Ghanaians and so warned them not to repeat their behavior.



"What was happening was also desecration of our power...Our MPs should be careful as well. If they say we're MPs, so nobody can do anything to us; they need to be careful. We have given them the power. The danger of political communication and leadership is to misrepresent our power. If you misrepresent that and claim the power for yourself, it has a certain bad corresponding effect. It depicts that if our leaders are behaving this way, then I, at the grass-root, can also behave anyhow'', he expressed his displeasure on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



