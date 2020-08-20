Politics

Your projects not verifiable – Bawumia aide to NDC

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

Spokesperson to the Vice President Dr Gideon Boako has indicated that the supposed projects undertaken by the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration are not verifiable.

He called on NDC officials to show by way of evidence all the projects they claimed they did while in office.



At least, he said, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched a website to assist Ghanaians to trace the projects undertaken by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



NDC officials including a former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said there is no sector that the NPP has done better than the NDC.



His assertion was in reaction to the Town Hall meeting Dr Bawumia held on Tuesday, August 18 in which the second gentleman of the land pointed out that a total of 17,334 infrastructural projects have been undertaken since 2017 when their government took office.



Dr Bawumia said: “Of these, we have completed 8,746 and there are 8,588 ongoings.”



Mr Kwakye Ofosu speaking on TV3’s News @10 on Tuesday, said the Vice President only spewed “untruth”.

“To begin with, Dr Bawumia made the staggering claim that his government has done more work than the NDC in eight years. I can tell you outright that that is an absolute untruth. There is not a single sector that the NPP can boast of achievement better than the NDC.”



But Dr Gideon Boako said: “For whatever we say as having been done as a government, there should be some level of commitment to ensure that people can verify. It is so easy to sit on this platform and bundle around figures and claim I have done this and that…



“The channel for verification of the things our colleagues in the NDC talk about is completely lacking. Nobody has access to see and so it makes it a bit difficult when you want to do proper cogent academic exercise on matters of this nature,” he told Accra-based Citi TV.



Throwing more lights on these claims, Dr Boako said: “We have put out what we think represents the superior records of any government in the first term.



“If there is any previous government or anybody that feels that what we are saying is not true and in comparative terms stands a better position to produce results that appears more convincing and robust than the argument we are making, we welcome it and we want that to be shown so that the Ghanaian people can also see,” he said.

