Your re-election is a testament to Ghana’s trust in you – Paul Kagame to Prez. Nana Addo

The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana.

The President in a social media post stated that Prez. Nana Addo’s win is an affirmation of the people’s trust in him.



“It is a testament to the trust the people of Ghana have placed in you”, his tweet read.



He notes that he looks “forward to continued friendship between our two nations and collaboration towards the prosperity of our people”.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020, officially declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 general election.



The declaration made by the EC Chair, Jean Mensa, indicated that President Akufo-Addo at the end of the polls had 6,730,413 representing 51.595% while his main contender John Mahama of the NDC had 6,214,889 representing 47.366%.





Congratulations to my brother and friend President @NAkufoAddo on your re-election. It is a testament to the trust the people of Ghana have placed in you. We look forward to continued friendship between our two nations and collaboration towards the prosperity of our people. — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) December 11, 2020