Your request for handing over notes is ‘preposterous’ – Domelevo to Audit Service Board

Daniel Yao Domelevo, immediate past Auditor-General

The immediate past Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo has told Audit Service Board that its request made for handing over notes from him was ‘preposterous’.

The development comes after the chairman of the board, Professor Dua Agyeman made a request for the action to be expedited within two weeks.



But the immediate past Auditor General, in a response to the board via a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, pointed that he had already handed over his duties back in June 2020 to the Deputy Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.



“I prepared a handing-over note and handed over to the Acting Auditor-General on 30th June 2020 and he has been in charge for over 8 months.”



“When I resumed work on the 3rd of March 2021, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu did not hand over to me with the excuse that the handing-over note was not ready,” portions of Domelevo’s letter read.



Mr Domelevo in a seemingly sarcastic response further added he was willing to present handover notes if possible. “If you so wish, please direct the Acting Auditor-General to hand over to me and I will thereafter handover to him,” he said.



Prior to a forced leave for 167 days by the Presidency, Mr Domelevo had courted controversy over a probe against the former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo.

Upon his return to office on March 2, 2021, the Office of the President directed Mr Domelevo to go on retirement citing issues raised by the Audit Service Board over his age and nationality.



A section of Ghanaians have critiqued the move and described it as a "witch hunt" against the former Auditor-General.



