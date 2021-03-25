Your sacking letter is ‘funny’ – Allotey Jacobs mocks NDC

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, Social Commentator

Allotey Jacobs The former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has described the move by the NDC to expel him from the party as “funny”.

” That expulsion letter is pointless and baseless. It has no purpose. The NDC is full of confusion. I don’t know whether they are brainless or not when somebody has already come out to say I no longer belong to that party why do you issue that statement. I don’t owe them one pesewa and they can report to the police that they have their things with me. Their statement is visionless and brainless,” he said in an interview.



He also added that henceforth he will remain a Social Commentator and would not want to be associated with any political party. That notwithstanding, he indicated an inclination towards the New Patriotic Party’s leadership.



“I will not join any political party, but I will support Akufo-Addo and Bawumia for their leadership

His comments follow a letter addressed to him, informing him about his expulsion from the NDC.



In the letter signed by General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Mr Jacobs was dismissed on grounds that he exhibited “anti-party behaviour.”



“At our meeting on Wednesday 17th March, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you Mr Allotey Jacob’s pursuant to article 48(1) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution.