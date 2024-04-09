Your statements and actions should not incite the public – Interior minister warns social media trolls

Henry Quartey

Minister of the Interior Henry Quartey has stated that individuals propagating hate and fear through social media platforms ahead of the upcoming 2024 general elections would be severely dealt with.

During a visit to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, on Monday, April 8, Quartey underscored the imperative of upholding public safety and order amidst escalating tensions.



“I know that we have passed a law in Parliament against false publications. Social media has become a space where everybody threatens everybody and says anything.



“As IGP, you have the powers with you. People sit in the comfort of their rooms and they threaten. Anybody who makes those remarks, we will go after you because that is what the law says,” citiewsroom.com quoted him to have said.



Expressing concern over the surge in inflammatory content on social media, Quartey emphasized the legal repercussions awaiting those who engage in such behaviour.



He stated that individuals inciting violence or panic will face arrest and prosecution in accordance with the law, signalling a robust stance against online misconduct ahead of the electoral process.

“Your statements and your actions should not incite the public. It must not create fear and panic in the public. Free speech, free association, free movement, but we must be guided by our statements not to create fear and panic.”



“This is an election year, and by the grace of God, we will ensure free, fair, and transparent elections. We will not interfere in the elections. We will allow a free, fair, and transparent elections. And also, just to let you know the government will continue to retool the Police Service.



“It means before the elections we shall do our best to give the Ghana Police Service more accoutrement to be able to discharge your duties professionally,” he added.



AM/KOD



Watch the latest episode of People & Places below









Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel