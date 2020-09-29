Your support & campaign for victory 2020 is unprecedented - Speaker to defeated NPP aspirants

Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has commended the ‘Aspirants Unite for Victory 2020’ of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for joining forces together to ensure victory for the party cone December 7, 2020.

Describing their action as unprecedented in the annals of the NPP as a democratic party, he said this is a laudable initiative that has never been seen.



He was speaking at the official launch of the ‘Aspirants Unite for Victory 2020’ in Accra at the La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel.



The group is made of aspirants who lost the parliamentary primaries recently organized by the NPP.



The Speaker told the defeated aspirants that they must work effortlessly to ensure victory for the president and all his parliamentary candidates officially elected to represent the NPP.

He indicated that usually after the party primaries, there is much bitterness and agitations from persons who lost.



This he lamented cost the party in some elections especially when those who lost are left to their fate.



Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye asked the aspirants not to rest but campaign vigorously to ensure that the NPP gets the Majority in parliament so the policies of the government would get parliamentary approvals.