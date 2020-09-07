General News

Your unfilfilled promises are hurting the country - Mahama slams Akufo-Addo

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said the governance system of the Akufo-Addo-led government has made Ghanaians to lose faith in the country’s democracy.

This, he believes, is fueled by the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s inability to fulfil campaign promises it told Ghanaians during the run-up to the 2016 general elections.



He therefore called on Ghanaians to vote out the NPP to deter leaders who give huge campaign promises to amass votes.



Addressing Ghanaians while on his four-day campaign tour in the Upper West Region, the former president said, “in 2016, all kinds of promises were made by the NPP. One District One factory, one million dollars per constituency, one village one dam, one child, one chocolate, and many other lofty ones. These sounded too sweet to hear. These promises turned out to diminish the faith of our people in our democracy because they [NPP] have not been able to achieve them.”



He urged Ghanaians to vote against the NPP because according to him, the Nana Akufo-Addo administration has failed on its own flagship programmes.

“The length of a frog is known after its death. The NPP’s frog is dead. So we can now measure it before deciding who should lead this country.”



John Dramani Mahama argues that Ghana’s development has stagnated under the NPP administration, hence the need to bring back the NDC to provide the needed development in the country.



The NDC flagbearer is convinced that he will win the upcoming presidential election if Ghanaians will vote by comparing his records to that of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Some of the communities the former President visited on the last day of his tour of the Upper West region include Erimon, Zambo, Babili, Lawra, Brifo, Daffiama, and Issa before rounding up his campaign with a meeting with the Zongo community in Wa.

