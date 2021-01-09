Your victory is an indication there’s more work to be done – Group to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A Group calling itself Upper East Development Association has congratulated the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his inauguration as President of the Republic of Ghana.

The Group believes the President’s mandate was renewed by the people of Ghana in appreciation of his achievement chalked in the first term in office.



However, the renewal of the President’s mandate is a reminder of the many greater things left to be done for the dreams of the forebearers to be realized.



Also, the group sees the renewal of the President’s mandate as a reminder to the President of the need to continue with the development he started in the Upper East region focusing on education, health, agriculture, roads, and extend the national electricity grid to all communities in the Region



“The Ghanaian people have once again reposed their trust, confidence and sovereignty of the state into your care not only as an appreciation for the achievements you have chalked in your first term of office but also as a reminder of the many greater things left to be done for the dreams of our forebearers to be realized,” a statement from the group said.

The Group used the opportunity to remind Members of Parliament to be Nationalistic in the approach to their work in order to ensure the country sees the needed development.



It, however, condemned the unruly behaviour exhibited prior to the swearing-in of the 8th Parliament and therefore called on security agencies to investigate and bring culprits to book.



“We also want to use this medium to convey in cold prints and to condemn in no uncertain terms the actions of Parliamentarians on the floor of Parliament in the early hours of Thursday 7th January 2021 in an attempt to elect a Speaker to steer the affairs of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic. Parliamentarians carry the sovereign will of their constituents in trust to act in their interest and must be guided by those ideals.



"It was shameful to say the least as the state military was called to restore calm among elected lawmakers due to hours of unresolved chaos and rancor exhibited by unapologetic elected members of Parliament. We call on the security agencies to fully investigate the uncouth behaviour exhibited by elected members of Parliament and bring to book the dishonourable members who brought the name of an institution like the Parliament of Ghana into disrepute.”