Your vision is your blueprint; be guided by it  – Duncan-Williams urges UPSA matriculants 

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, General Overseer, Action Chapel International

Source: GNA

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, General Overseer, Action Chapel International, has urged Matriculants of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), to have a vision and be guided by it.

He said the vision would be the blueprint to guide and lead them to success and to become the impactful leaders they aspired to be.



Archbishop Duncan-Williams said this during a Matriculation thanksgiving service held for about 5, 000 students who were admitted into various programmes at graduate and undergraduate levels by the University.



In his sermon, the General Overseer admonished the students to not only acquire knowledge but good values to become great leaders.



He said values and character had been the arsenals that successful leaders, businesses and institutions used in attaining greatness.



“Values are the products of character, these values and character are will make you realise your vision. If you have no value and character you are going nowhere,” he said.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams asked them to become visionary leaders and help “deliver” Africa from its socioeconomic challenges, saying bad leadership was the continent’s bane.



“The lack of selfless and and visionary leaders today in Africa is the reason our continent has been struggling and we are training you the youth to come and correct it,” he said.



Prof Raymond Dziwornu, Dean, Faculty of Accounting and Finance, said, the academic journey was not going to be rosy and, therefore, they needed God and discipline.



“We are in a time where we need to develop the next generation that have value and skills that can grow the economy,” he added.