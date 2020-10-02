Your work will end in 2024 – Okyenhene to Akufo-Addo

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, says President Akufo-Addo will end his work as leader of the country in 2024, seemingly endorsing the President ahead of the December polls.

The Okyenhene while speaking on behalf of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs during a campaign tour of the area by the President, praised the NPP flagbearer for his handling of the COVID crisis in Ghana.



“The whole world is praising Akufo-Addo for the good work he did in containing COVID in Ghana when even more resourceful nations still grapple with the virus. So when his work comes to a close; and his work is not ending now, even if it will end that will be around 2024, he should build a presidential library which will teach people how he handled the COVID virus in Ghana,” the Okyenhene said.



On Monday, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, assured the President that his record in office “will speak for him” in the 2020 polls.



“Your good works in office will speak for you going forward into the election. We, in Asanteman, remember, we do not forget. Asanteman will, therefore, remember your good works on election day. All I can offer you is prayers and blessings.”

Even though Chiefs and traditional rulers are not to engage in partisan politics, the Asante noted that “we vote. We will vote based on the good works of the candidate.”



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, thus, urged President Akufo-Addo to direct his communicators and information dissemination machinery to “tell Ghanaians exactly what his Government has done and what is being done” in their respective communities, in the run-up to the December elections.



