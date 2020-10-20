Youth group urges political parties to abide by the Vigilantism Law

The group is calling for peace before, during and after the general elections

A group calling itself, ‘Team Azure for Peace (TAP)’, has advised political parties in the country to abide by the provisions and roadmap of the Vigilantism Act, ahead of the general elections.

This, they said, will ensure calmness before, during, and after the December elections for continuity in development.



The group made the call when they engaged some of the leadership of the various political parties in the region to encourage them to commit to ensuring a peaceful election.



Mr. Isaac Azure, the founder of the group who is also a Lecturer at the Regentropfen College of Applied Sciences and Songwriter, called on the government and the main opposition parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to abide by the law disbanding the establishment of Vigilantism groups.



“Any attempt to cause the destabilization to this nation in the forthcoming general election will not do any good thing to Ghanaians especially the youth. There is the need for the leadership of this country to leave a good legacy for us the youth to build upon”, Azure emphasized.

He explained that the group which is made up of young individuals drawn from the five regions of the north has collaborated with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to get some traditional rulers and religious bodies to preach peace.



He said the Peace messages endorsed by major stakeholders including traditional rulers and religious leaders and the Regional Interparty Dialogue Committees will be compiled into video forms and played on radio and social media platforms.



“The peace campaign messages which received an endorsement from stakeholders in the five regions of the north, the Northern, North East, Savanna, Upper East, and Upper West Regions is aimed at ensuring peaceful elections in the forthcoming polls on December 7, 2020”, he stressed.