Youth in Afforestation demand better working services before the 2020 elections

The YIA have over the years demonstrated over their allowances

About 40,000 Youth in Afforestation members have threatened not to vote in the December 7 elections if the government does not provide a solution to their plight.

The YIA has been hit badly following the death of their former CEO, Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie a.k.a Sir John. According to beneficiaries of YIA, the government takes delight in their achievements rather than providing their needs.



In a statement released on Tuesday, the beneficiaries of YIA expressed their worry over how the major political parties ignored them in their manifestos, hence their reason not to vote.



The General Secretary who issued the statement called out the political parties to provide them with better working conditions which included an increase in remuneration and securing them a permanent job.



They lamented that they were lured to take a salary cut due to the introduction of the National Builder Corps (NABCO). However, since flagbearers of the NDC and NPP have vowed to improve the services of NABCO employees, YIA beneficiaries have disclosed that they also deserve fair treatment.



PRESS RELEASE

YOUTH IN AFFORESTATION NEED ANSWERS WHY THEY ARE NOT OR RECOGNIZED IN BOTH NPP AND NDC MANIFESTOES, AND INSISTS ON EQUAL TREATMENT ON THEIR JOB JUST AS TO NATION BUILDERS CORPS (NABCo)



The Youth in Afforestation (YIA) have passed through hell since this program was brought into existence by the Government of Ghana. Since the era of the late Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John), the former CEO, Youth in Afforestation have not been treated fairly. We have worked tirelessly to make Ghana's forest large yet we get no attention from the government. We have suffered deduction of allowances, irregular payment schedules, lack of attention from this government and it seems our cry has still not been heard.



The latest to break the camel’s back, unfortunately, is the presentation of manifestoes by the sitting government who only recognize their success story but didn’t remember the YIA in their next four-year plan, that is if they’re being voted into power. The two giant parties, ie: New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress made promises on how better they would make NABCo if elected without coughing about Youth in Afforestation. We therefore want to ask if beneficiaries of the YIA are not nationals of this country or do not deserve anything better after this elections.



The beneficiaries of the program are over 40,000 people, therefore Beneficiaries of the program want to remind leadership from both NPP and NDC that, they equally have qualifications to have been part of NABCo, but we believe the pieces together makes a whole.



Also our brothers and sisters who unfortunately do not have high level certificate ie; Degree, HND, or Diploma for no fault of theirs who are also part of the YIA, also form part of this nation and making an impact on nation building.



We unequivocally call on the current President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akofo-Addo and His Excellency the former President, John Dramani Mahama to make hay whiles the sun shines, for Youth in Afforestation and their job also builds the nation, and hence we deserve to also live with dignity and respect as youth of this country.

Our plight is simple, we only plead to be recognized just as Nabco trainee and an increment in allowance just and permanent work just as Nabco trainees. The Nabco program was one of the reason our then CEO slashed our allowances.



Lastly we want to know whether our program is continuous or will be short-lived as rumors have it.



We say “permanent jobs now and a fair level of remuneration” Thank you all.



Signed Please for more information, the numbers below can be contacted. Christian K. Boakye Aidoo (General Secretary) 0240771645 Williams Peprah - 0244502277

