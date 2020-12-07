Zebilla: One arrested for taking a photo of his thumb printed ballot paper

The ballot paper

One man has been arrested by security officials in Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region for taking a photo of his ballot paper.

The suspect who had voted in the Presidential election took a photo of his vote for reasons yet unknown and was spotted.



The security personnel moved in to arrest him and he is currently in custody and was not made to vote in the parliamentary election.



During the Special Voting on December 1, social media was awash with photos of people's votes.

But three persons were arrested for taking photos of their votes.



The Commission has said that it is illegal for electorates to take photos of their votes.