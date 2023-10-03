Zenator Rawlings spotted at #OccupyBoG demonstration

MP for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings

In a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators, Dr. Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korle Constituency, has been spotted among the participants of the #OccupyBoG demonstration which is currently underway.

The demonstration, organised by the Minority Caucus in Parliament, aims to draw attention to several issues of national concern, including the removal of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies, the recent economic crisis, as well as the management of the financial sector in the country.



The #OccupyBoG demonstration, which began at Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, has seen a diverse group of participants, including members of civil society organizations, political activists, and concerned citizens. '



The demonstrators are marching through some principal streets of Accra, carrying placards and chanting slogans calling for the resignation of the Governor.



Some protesters could be heard chanting ‘Save BoG, Addison away!’



