Zongo Minister implores Ghanaians to vote massively

Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Alhaji Mustapha Hamid

Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Alhaji Mustapha Hamid has called on electorate to come out in their numbers and cast their ballots.

His comments come on the back of low voter turnout that has been reported in some polling centers across the country.



He encouraged voters to show up early and not come at the eleventh hour to vote.



“It is not correct to have people come 4pm and mass up and crowd out. I’m hoping by 12noon there about, everybody will come out and cast their ballot. So I’m encouraging everyone listening to me who are still at home to come,” he entreated.



Dr. Hamid noted that “the EC has split the centers to make the numbers smaller, so there are no queues…there are no crowds so everybody should come and vote.”

He further lauded the Electoral Commission (EC) for reducing the number of persons voting at a particular center.



“Here everything is smooth, is calm, and virtually no crowds. I think that the decision by the EC to have smaller numbers of persons at each polling station is helping,” he acknowledged.



