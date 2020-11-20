Zongo youth charged to refrain from electoral violence

The leadership of Zongo communities within the Oforikrom municipality in Ashanti Region have resolved to educate their followers, especially the youth, on the need to restrain themselves from electoral violence.

This follows the identification of most Zongo communities as flashpoints for the December 7 elections.



Out of the over 400 areas identified as hotspots in the Ashanti Region, Zongo communities top the list.



This prompted the leadership of the Zongo communities to initiate a peace campaign before, during, and after the elections.



Addressing the media in Kumasi, Spokesperson for the leadership of Zongo communities within Oforikrom municipal, Sarki Abdul Mumin Abubakar, charged the youth not to allow politicians to use them to cause electoral violence.



“We are calling on all Ghanaians especially the Zongo youth to go out and vote for their candidates and political parties devoid of any violence.



“The Zongo youth should not allow themselves to be used by any politician to cause trouble.”

The group called on the security agencies to deal with anyone who attempts to disrupt the election process regardless of political and religious affiliation.



The Asante Zongo Youth also implored fellow youth to distance themselves from violence.



Secretary to the group Mohammed Habib Ali Gali noted that “our Zongo communities have been polarised. Politicians are using their power to disunite the youth and cause trouble. That’s why the Zongo communities are always considered as hotspots”.



“However, the time has come for us to be united and champion sustainable peace agenda.”



Meanwhile, the police in the Ashanti Region have made special security arrangement in hotspot areas to ensure a violent-free election.