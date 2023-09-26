l'll appoint my ministers and other appointees from all parties – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, Independent Presidential Candidate

Alan Kyerematen, a former member of the New Patriotic Party, has pledged to appoint ministers from diverse political backgrounds, including those not aligning with any political parties, upon his election in 2024 as president.

This came after he announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his intention to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election.



He also announced that his “Ministers and other key Government officials will be appointed from all Parties, and shall also include individuals who are apolitical but have a demonstrable and proven track record of performance, in their field of specialization”.



According to him, he remains committed to the founding fathers’ ideals and maintains good relationships with NPP members.



”I wish to use this opportunity to assure the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party that I still cherish my relationship with you, and I am committed to the ideals of the founding fathers of the Party. My decision to contest as an Independent Candidate will not destroy the Party, but rather provide the Party an opportunity to participate in a Government of National Unity in the future, and avoid the risk of going into opposition with no dividends, in what arguably will be a difficult general election in 2024. You can vote for your preferred choice of NPP Parliamentary Candidate and vote for Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen in the Presidential elections in December 2024, to become the sixth President of the fourth Republic of Ghana.”

He continued: ”To the rank and file and sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and to my friends in leadership positions in the Party, please note that if elected as President, I will also be President for NDC. You will be better off avoiding the risk of remaining in opposition if you do not win the 2024 General Election, and rather participate in the Government of National Unity by voting for Alan Kyerematen as President in December 2024.



To the rank and file and my friends in the smaller Parties and other political organizations, please let us join hands to unite Ghana for our collective benefit.



I will in the coming weeks conduct a formal launch of my campaign, and provide further details of my Great Transformational Plan. Subsequent to the launch event and in the coming months, you will see me in our communities around the country, in your lecture halls, at our music concerts, in our churches, in our mosques, on your streets, at the market centres, at the fishing ports, at our trotro and taxi stations, on your farms and in every corner of our society. For I am determined to hear your voice in this MOVEMENT for CHANGE.



I invite every Ghanaian citizen to join me in this Movement. In particular, for the youth of Ghana, this is your chance to take control of power and authority in this country and shape the course of your own future.”