16 goals, 9 assists: The stats of Black Stars attackers ahead of Central African Republic game

L-R Joseph Paintsil, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Osman Bukari, Jonathan Sowah

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton named seven strikers in his squad to face Central African Republic(CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup Nations.

Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Joseph Paintsil, Ernest Nuamah, Jonathan Sowah, and Osman Bukari are the attacking options Hughton will rely on for the game.



Ghana have struggled for goals throughout the qualifiers, scoring 6 goals in five games.



Their biggest win in the series came against Madagascar when they beat the Bareas 3-0 in Cape Coast.



In the quest have a strong end to the qualifiers, Hughton will hope that his attackers will come to the fore.



The current attackers to face CAR have scored a combined 16 goals and provided 9 assists so far in the 2023/2023 season.

Below is the breakdown



Inaki Williams



Inkai Williams has played all four games for Athletic Club in a new role as a wing-forward.



He has scored one goal and provided one assist so far this season.



Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo has had a good start to the season but has not scored as many as he would have wanted. He has scored one goal in four games for Bournemouth in the Premier League.



Jordan Ayew



Jordan Ayew was named Crystal Palace's player of the month in August. He has been fabulous for the team providing 4 assists in five games.



He is however yet to find his scoring boots.



Ernest Nuamah

Olympique Lyon winger, Ernest Nuamah started the season at FC Nordjaelland before his move to France.



He scored four goals and provided one assist in six games for Nordjalland. At Lyon, he made his debut on September 3, 2023, in a 4-1 defeat to Paris Saint-German.



Osman Bukari



Red Star Belgrade forward, Osman Bukari is the highest-scoring player in the squad. He has been involved in five goals after six games - 3 goals, and 2 assists.



Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil has had a tough start to the season. In nine games for Genk, he has scored 1 goal and provided 2 assists.



Jonathan Sowah



Medeama striker, Jonathan Sowah received his debut call-up after a strong start to the season. He has scored three goals in three games, including a brace in Medeama's 2-1 win against Dreams in the Super Cup.



EE/KPE