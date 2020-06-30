Sports News

2014 World Cup: Muntari was sabotaged – Derrick Boateng

Former Black Stars midfielder Derick Boateng says Sulley Ali Muntari was sabotaged by some of his colleagues during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

His comments come on the back of the former AC Milan player’s indefinite suspension from the Black Stars after an altercation with a management member at the 2014 World cup in Brazil where he was sacked from camp.



Speaking on Untold Stories on Starr FM, the former Getafe player feels some of the players should have come out to support Muntari since he was always fighting for his colleagues in camp.

“I felt really bad when he was banned and sacked form the team’s camp because I could see that he was sabotaged by some of his own colleagues.”



“The Sulley Muntari that I know will on any day fight for the whole team so I think some of the players should have come out to support him when that unfortunate decision was taken against him,” Boateng told Starr Sports.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.