2020/21 CAF Confed Cup: Ashantigold targets money zone

Ashantigold S.C players celebrating after a goal

Communications Director of Ashantigold Sporting Club, Eric Karikari has hinted that his side has targeted the money zone in next year’s CAF Confederations Cup.

The Obuasi-based club will be Ghana’s representative in the Confederations Cup following the truncation of the 2019/2020 season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking to Otec FM, Eric Karikari said, "Ashantigold is ever ready to compete with the big boys on the continent. Our target for the Africa cup campaign is to qualify for the group stage (Money Zone)”

"We have players who are ready and hungry for success, they are willing to fight for the team” he emphasized."



Ashantigold, who represented Ghana in last season’s Confederations Cup were eliminated by RS Berkane of Morocco.

