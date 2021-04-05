2020/21 GPL: King Faisal's Kwadwo Frimpong named MOTM in WAFA stalemate

King Faisal's Kwadwo Frimpong receiving his award

King Faisal's Kwadwo Frimpong won the NASCO Man of the Match award on Sunday after their 0-0 draw with WAFA in Techiman.

The Kumasi-based side were unable to break down the Academy Boys but Frimpong was adjudged to be outstanding.



In the closing stages of the match, Frimpong was brought down in the WAFA box but the referee shot down their appeal for a penalty.



Faisal were the first to make an incursion after Paul Aidoo floated in a fine cross from the right but Kwadwo Frimpong's header was parried out by WAFA goalkeeper Kwadwo Osei Bonsu.



WAFA then responded when Lawrence Agyekum sent in a good cross from the left side but Augustine Boakye failed to finish off the cross.



At this point, the visitors were on top and should have taken the lead but Abdul Basit Siedu, making his debut, muffed up a glorious scoring opportunity as his ball went wide.



King Faisal were forced to make an early substitution after injured Toufiq Razak failed to return to the pitch and his position taken by Atta Kusi, formerly of Kotoko.

This was followed by another substitution after striker Kwame Peprah signaled he could not continue and replaced by Sulley Mohammed.



After 37 minutes debutant, Franklyn Osei had to be replaced by Ahmed Alim.



Before the halftime whistle, Enock Asuboteng went close for WAFA but his shot went off target.



Later Faisal were awarded a free-kick just outside the box after Frimpong Boateng was brought down but that was wasted.



In the dying embers, Enoch Morrison of King Faisal was handed a golden opportunity to score but he shockingly blew that chance.



