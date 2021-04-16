2020/21 GPL: Preview of Match Day 20 - Elmina Sharks vs WAFA

Elimina Sharks will hope to get back to winning ways

Elmina Sharks are reeling from last week's thumping at the hands of Liberty Professionals and they know will need a greater amount of remedial work to get back to winning ways on Saturday, 17 April 2021.

They welcome West African Football Academy (WAFA) to the Paa Kwesi Ndoum Sports Complex.



Their capitulation was shocking taking into consideration their recent surge in form since ex-Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey took charge.



Goalkeeper Lord Bawa has returned between the poles and the likes of Alhaji Mustapha, Edmond Asiedu, Tahir Mensah have been available but there is something missing from the mix.



Striker Benjamin Boateng has gone quiet and his lack of goals is a major concern.

Sharks have slipped to 13th place on the table.



WAFA are unbeaten in two matches in the second half of the season and must be at their best again to preserve that.



Their last road trip was in Techiman where they put up a brave display to draw 0-0 with King Faisal.



For the first time since taking charge, Head coach Dr Prosper Narteh named an unchanged starting line-up in the league on Sunday, 18 April 2021, at home to Bechem United which they won 1-0.