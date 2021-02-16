2020/21 GPL matchweek 14 report: Great Olympics 1-0 Elmina Sharks

Accra Great Olympics FC

Maxwell Abbey Quaye’s first-half strike was enough as Accra Great Olympics climb to second on the table with a deserving victory over Elmina Sharks.

Olympics took advantage of an early dominance to get the only goal of the game when Abbey Quaye latched onto a brilliant pass.



Sharks had an early chance through James Bissue but was not enough to threaten the defenders of Great Olympics who were resolute throughout the 90 minutes.



Gladson Awako magnificently controlled the game from the middle with Razak Kassim sending in intelligent passes to forward Manan Mudasiru.



The hosts went into the break with the advantage and could have made it two immediately in the second half but Mudarisu’s thunderous strike was parried out by Bawa Martey.

Kassim then found the striker again halfway through the second half but his first touch was a bit heavy to trouble Sharks.



The visitors then had moments that struck fear in Olympics, with Alhaji Mustapha and Tahiru Mensah coming close.



The victory sends Olympics second on the table and it’s Sharks’ first defeat in the last six matches.