2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Mubarak Wakaso to captain Ghana against South Africa

Ghana international midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana international midfielder Mubarak Wakaso will lead the Black Stars in the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

The Black Stars will play South Africa in the fifth round of the qualifiers in Group C on Thursday at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg and in the absence of the captain, Andre Ayew and his two deputies, Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori, Wakaso will wear the captain’s armband.



The trio has been ruled out of the much-anticipated game due to various reasons.



Ayew and Partey will be available for the second game scheduled for Sunday 28 March 2021 against Sao Tome and Principe as covid-19 restrictions has forced their clubs to block them from travelling to South Africa.

Ofori has been ruled out of Sunday's too due to an injury he is carrying



Ghana need at least one win out of the two games to cement their place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.