2021 Afcon: Botswana referee Bondo appointed to handle Ghana’s away game against Sudan

Botswana referee Joshua Bondo

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has appointed Joshua Bondo from Botswana to handle Ghana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

The 42-year-old will be assisted by compatriots Mogomotsi Morakile (Assistant I), Kegakologetswe Lucky (Assistant II), and Tshepo Mokani (fourth official).



Alhaji Babagana Ali from Nigeria will be the Match Commissioner.



The game is scheduled for Omdurman on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

The Black Stars will be looking to protect their unbeaten record in Group C when they take on the Sudanese on Tuesday in Omdurman having won the first game 2-0 at the Cape Coast stadium.



The game will kick off at 15:00 GMT.