0
Menu
Sports

2022/23 GPL: Week 14 Match Preview – Real Tamale United vs Nsoatreman FC

327881774 556127149870874 2827590168884516789 N Flyer of the fixture

Sun, 29 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Real Tamale United will hope to bounce back to track when they face Nsoatreman FC in their Ghana Premier League clash on Sunday.

The domestic top-flight returns this weekend following a break for Round 32 of the MTN FA Cup.

The Pride of the North will welcome Nsoatreman FC to the Aliu Mahama Stadium in matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League.

Having suffered a 3-1 away defeat to Dreams FC, Baba Nuhu and his charges will hope to return to winning ways on home turf.

RTU have suffered two defeats, two wins and one draw in their last five matches in the campaign.

They sit 9th position with 18 points after 13 matches.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC will approach the game with all seriousness, knowing that a win against RTU in Tamale could push them on the league log.

Nsoatreman FC are 13th on the table with 17 points, with just a point separating the two teams ahead of the clash.

They have poor in their last five matches, winning just one, drawing one and losing three in the process.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
Related Articles: