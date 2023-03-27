2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Report - Aduana Stars 2-2 Real Tamale United

Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars got their Ghana Premier League title chances under serious threat after they were held at home by a ten-man Real Tamale United side on Sunday.

The league leaders had to labour against the struggling RTU team to be able to earn a draw after scoring a very late equaliser at Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro.



Paa Kwesi Fabin made a few changes to the team that lost 2-0 to Legon Cities FC in Accra last week with Zakaria Mumuni getting his first start after rejoining the club.



RTU assistant coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai also made a couple of changes to the squad that drew at home against Berekum Chelsea last week as first-choice goalkeeper Yaw Osei returned to the posts.



The club's top scorer Issah Kuka made a return to the starting lineup.



Aduana got the opportunity to open the scoring in the 70th minute after they were awarded a penalty.

Adams squandered the opportunity after missing from the spot.



The deadlock was broken moments later after midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong found the back of the net.



Abdul Manaf Umar scored twice in the space of three minutes with goals in the 85th and 88th minutes to overturn the scoreline in the advantage of the Pride of the North.



Substitute Solomon Aboagye scored in the additional time to draw the Ogya Boys level.



RTU finished the match with ten men after midfielder Iddrisu Gadafi was sent off after receiving a second booking in the 70th minute, leading to the penalty.