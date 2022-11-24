2022 World Cup: Akufo-Addo will meet Black Stars, watch Portugal clash - GFA official confirms

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo meets Black Stars at the Jubilee House | File photo

Henry Asante Twum, the Director of Communications for the Ghana Football Association, has confirmed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is due to meet with the Black Stars team today ahead of their first game at the 2022 World Cup.

Reports emerged that the president left Accra on Wednesday en route to Qatar where he will interact with the team before watching their game against Portugal.



There was no official communication through the usual government channels until Joy News reported the story late Wednesday, November 23.



Asante Twum confirmed on Joy News' 'PM Express' programme on November 23 that indeed the GFA was expecting the president at their base.



“I know he is on his way to the camp, he will meet the team before we play the Portugal game, I am sure the confirmation will come in the early hours of the day.



“That notwithstanding, the Youth and Sports Minister, Hon Mustapha Ussif, actually arrived yesterday (Tuesday) and so he has also spent quite some time with the players. It didn’t take quite long because they were just about to leave for training,” he added.

Asante Twum further confirmed that former Black Stars player Sulley Ali Muntari had visited the team camp as well as injured first-choice goalie Jojo Wollacott.



On the team’s preparedness, he said: “They are fine okay, focused and don’t want any external factors to influence their focus for the game. Opening matches are always very important,” he stressed.



Black Stars vs. Selecao fixture



The Andre Ayew-led playing body will face off with their Portuguese opponents led by Cristiano Ronaldo at the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium at 4 pm local time.



Otto Addo's team wrapped up preparations for the tournament with a 2 - 0 win over Switzerland in their final friendly game.

The Black Stars are in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



Ghana's campaign in Qatar starts with the Portugal game on November 24, before taking on South Korea and Uruguay.



Center referee Ismail Elfath will be assisted on the sideline by Kyle Atkins and Corey Parker as assistants with Stéphanie Frappart from France as the fourth official.



