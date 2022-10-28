0
2022 World Cup: Black Stars management committee vice chairman Akwasi Agyemang rallies support

Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Black Stars management committee vice-chairman Akwasi Agyeman has urged Ghanaians to support the national team ahead of the Qatar World Cup next month.

The West African powerhouse is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018, where France emerged winners.

Speaking at the Happy FM World Cup dialogues, the Ghana Tourism Authority CEO implored Ghanaians to support the team at the mundial.

“Football brings national cohesion so we must all support the Black Stars at the World Cup” he said.

Ghana has been housed in Group H at the mundial against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Black Stars will open their World Cup account against Portugal on November 24 before taking on Uruguay and South Korea respectively.

The biggest soccer mundial has been scheduled for November and December this year, with 32 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in Qatar.

