2022 World Cup: Check out how Samuel Eto'o perfectly predicted Morocco's path to the semi-finals

Samuel Eto'o President.jfif Cameroon FA president, Samuel Eto'o

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Cameroon and Barcelona forward, Samuel Eto'o's prediction of Morocco's path to the finals of the World Cup remains on course after the Atlas Lions shocked the world to reach the semis.

The North Africans became the first team from the continent to reach the last four after beating Portugal in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Before that, the 1976 AFCON champions eliminated 2010 world champions Spain in the last 16. Morocco also beat Canada and Belgium during the group stage and were only held by Croatia.

The only man to have predicted Morocco's path was the former Cameroon striker Eto'o, who was also had it right that they will face champions France.

On the other hand, he also predicted that his country Cameroon will join Morocco in the finals of the World Cup.

Cameroon were eliminated from the group despite beating Brazil in the final match of Group G.

Should Morocco reach the final, Eto'o's prophecy about the North Africans will be complete.



