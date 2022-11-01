2022 World Cup: Ghana will surpass quarterfinal stage - Richard Kingson

Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer, Richard Kingson

Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer, Richard Kingson has reiterated that the team will surpass playing in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.

The four-time African champions after exiting at the group phase and failing to qualify for the last edition of the Mundial in Russia have made a return to the global showpiece.



Ghana secured qualification at the expense of Nigeria after a two-legged tie played in March.



The country's best performance in the history of the World Cup came in 2010 in South Africa where the team played in the quarterfinals after playing in the Round of 16 in Germany in 2006.



The current playing body have come under pressure following their unimpressive performance in recent times.



However, Olele, who was in post in 2006 and 2010 speaking to GNA in an interview hinted that the team will surpass playing in the quarterfinals.

According to him, the blend of new players and experience will help the side to make an impact in Qatar.



Ghana will officially open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi. The Black Stars will subsequently play Switzerland in the final game on November 17 before flying to Qatar on November 19.



The West African country has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



The 22nd edition of the tournament will kick off from November 20 to December 18.