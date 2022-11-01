2022 World Cup: How Uruguay could line up

World Cup

The football statistics website 'Transfermarkt' has chosen the best lineup for Uruguay's national squad, which will compete in the Qatar World Cup. The overall worth of the 11 best players chosen by the media was 295.8 million euros.

In the 4-3-3 formation, Darwin Nuñez (Liverpool), Luis Suarez (Club Nacional), and Edinson Cavani (Valencia) were named at the forefront of the 4-3-3 formation. Nuñez, who moved to Liverpool this season, was worth 70 million euros.



In the midfield Rodrigo Bentancour (Spurs), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), and Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray).



Valverde, who emerged as a key midfielder for Real Madrid this season, boasted the highest ransom of 80 million euros in the team.

The defenders were Matthias Olivera (Napoli), Agustin Rochel (Hertha Berlin), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) and Guillermo Barella (Flamengo).



Their goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, is a veteran at Fenerbahce in Turkey.



Uruguay is in Group H with Ghana, Portugal, and South Korea. Ghana will play Uruguay on December 2nd.