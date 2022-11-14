0
2022 World Cup: Iddrisu Baba consoled by Real Mallorca after Black Stars omission

Iddrisu Baba Real Mallorca midfielder, Iddrisu Baba

Mon, 14 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Real Mallorca sent Iddrisu Baba a message of encouragement after the midfielder was left out of Ghana's World Cup squad.

Baba will miss the tournament in Qatar due to an injury. The midfielder had hoped to be included in the 26-man squad because he would be back in seven days.

Baba is expected to be fit days before Ghana's first game against Portugal, but Black Stars coach Otto Addo decided not to take any chances, leaving him out.

"Example of fight and delivery. The sun will shine again. The future is yours," Mallorca wrote on Twitter.

Iddrisu was instrumental in Ghana's qualification and is absolutely devasted to miss out on the global tournament which starts on November 24.

Black Stars are set to camp in Abu Dhabi, where they will play their final pre-tournament friendly against Switzerland on Thursday, November 17.

Ghana face Portugal in their World Cup opener on November 24. They are joined in Group H by South Korea and Uruguay.



