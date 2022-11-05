2022 World Cup: Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru named in Black Stars 55-man provisional list

Majeed Ashimeru

Otto Addo, who is the head coach of the side has released a 55-man list for the Mundial that is scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.

Ashimeru has been on impressive form for the Belgian side in the ongoing season.



The promising midfielder has made a total of nine appearances for the club scoring two goals in the process.



He made his debut for the Ghana national football team on 25 May 2017 in a friendly against Benin.



Meanwhile, Otto Addo is expected to name his final squad for the tournament on November 14.



Ghana, who are making their fourth appearance at the global showpiece have been housed in Group H.

The Black Stars will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars will officially open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland on November 17.