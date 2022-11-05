2022 World Cup: Midfielder Salis Abdul Samed named in Black Stars’ provisional squad

Salis Abdul Samed

France-based Ghana midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed has been named in the Black Stars provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The in-form midfielder has earned his maiden call-up just in time for the big global showpiece scheduled to be staged in Qatar.



Late last month, FIFA directed all qualified countries to furnish it with a 55-man provisional squad for the upcoming tournament.



Although the Ghana FA decided to hold onto the list after it was submitted to FIFA, it has today unveiled all the players selected by Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.



The squad has five goalkeepers, 17 defenders, 14 midfielders, 13 wingers, and six strikers.

Abdul Salis Samed, 22, is one of the midfielders named in the Black Stars squad.



The RC Lens midfield enforcer has displayed top form this season and is now a strong candidate to earn a place in Ghana’s final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana has been pitted in Group H where the Black Stars will face their counterpart from Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



