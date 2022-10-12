1
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Mubarak Wakaso returns from suspension in Belgium to push for Black Stars place

Akaksl 1 Mubarak Wakaso

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana International Mubarak Wakaso returned from suspension over the weekend to feature for Eupen in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

Wakaso played full throttle when his side, Eupen suffered a heavy defeat against KAA Gent.

The former Deportivo Alaves star Mubarak Wakaso made strong return from suspension despite his side 4-0 defeat.

The midfielder was a standout performer for Eupen after lasting the entire duration of the game at Kehrwegstadion.

Per statistics available to Footballghana.com, the tough-tackling midfielder scored a mark of 6.9 which was bettered by only Christie-Davies, who had a 7.1 rating.

The former Villareal man got the best of the midfield battle against Gent's Vadis Ojidja-Ofoe and compatriot Elisha, who was a second half substitute.

However, poor defending cost the hosts, who conceded two goals at either side of half time.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah