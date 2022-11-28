2022 World Cup: Otto Addo touches on game plan for South Korea encounter  

Otto Addo, Black Stars coach

The coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, admits he is wary of the danger that South Korea’s Son Heung-min might present in their 2022 World Cup match against Ghana on Monday.

Otto Addo claims to be quite familiar with the 30-year-old Tottenham forward from their time together at Hamburger SV in Germany when Otto Addo was an assistant coach and subsequently an interim coach.



When asked about his strategy for the battle with the Asians, he said the Black Stars will try to stop any Taegeuk Warriors’ attacks.



“I can’t talk about the game plan for tomorrow, but I have an idea of what we are going to do,” Addo said at the pre-match presser.

“We will try to stop every offence against Korea. Son is a very good player; I know him because I worked with him in Germany.”



Ghana lost their opening game 3-2 to Portugal on Thursday and will need victory against South Korea at the Education City Stadium to bounce back.



The Black Stars are bottom of Group H after the first round of games. Portugal leads the group with three points while Uruguay and South Korea have a point each.