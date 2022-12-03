2
2022 World Cup: Sad the goal was not achieved - Alidu Seidu

ALIDU SEIDU CLERM Black Stars defender, Alidu Seidu

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu is sad that the squad did not meet its goal in the World Cup in Qatar. Ghana was eliminated from the group stage following a dismal loss to Uruguay in the last group encounter on Friday evening.

Seidu, who did not play in the last game against South Korea, returned to the starting lineup for the match against the South Americans.

Giorgian de Arrasteca's first-half brace destroyed Ghana's chances of progressing to the round of 16. The Black Stars had an early opportunity to grab the lead as the referee gave Ghana a penalty, but captain Andre Ayew missed the penalty.

The Clermont Foot defender took to his official Twitter page to tweet: "I want to give glory to Allah for allowing me to represent the colors of one of the greatest Gift football has given me. Sad the goal was not achieved but alhamdulillah. Thanks to everyone who supported me and the team."

