2022 World Cup: Switzerland friendly will determine Black Stars readiness - Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

The Black Stars of Ghana

Black Stars assistant coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has reiterated that the team's preparation will be known after the friendly game against Switzerland.

As part of preparations for the global showpiece, the Black Stars will engage the European side in a friendly game on November 17 at the Baniyas Stadium in Abu Dhabi.



Having suffered a defeat against Brazil and a narrow win over Nicaragua in the September friendly games, Ghana will hope to secure a win.



And according to Didi Dramani, the test will prove the Black Stars' readiness for the tournament in Qatar.



"The Switzerland game will really tell what we are going to do in Qatar and I believe the team will be ready," he told Graphic Sports.



"We're very positive in what we are doing and we only have control of what we can do.



"We learned a lot from the game against Brazil. And against Nicaragua we also learned how to play against a team which can sit back and soak pressure from their opponents," he recalled.

The Black Stars will officially open camp on November 10 with the official 26-man squad expected to be named on November 14.



Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



The 22nd edition of the Mundial is scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below







