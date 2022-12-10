0
2022 World Cup: Tite resigns as Brazil coach after elimination

Sat, 10 Dec 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Tite, the coach of Brazil, has announced his resignation after his team was eliminated from the World Cup by Croatia on penalties in the quarterfinals on Friday, December 9.

The 61-year-old declared ahead of the competition that, regardless of Brazil’s performance, he would step down.

He assumed the position in 2016 and won the Copa America in 2019, but in his two World Cup competitions, he was ousted in the round quarterfinal.

“It is very difficult,” said Tite.

“The cycle ended and I said that one and a half years ago. I needed to have the full cycle and now I have the full cycle and have followed the moments.”

Asked whether he had left a legacy, he said: “Time will answer that.”

He won 61 of his 81 games in charge, losing seven.

