2022 World Cup: We must reposition Ghana in world football - Alban Bagbin

Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament believes playing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar presents the country the opportunity to reposition on the world map in terms of football.

Ghana after failing to secure a place in the last edition of the Mundial hosted in Russia has returned to the world's biggest football stage.



The Black Stars will be making their fourth World Cup appearance having secured qualification at the expense of Nigeria.



The West African country suffered embarrassment after failing to win a game during the 2014 Mundial in Brazil where the team exited the tournament with just a point after three games played.



“We have an opportunity to reposition our country in the world of football," he said on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday.



"Preparations for this I am persuaded started long ago and we need to sharpen our focus and ensure our national football team gives a good account of itself in Qatar.

"As leaders, it is our duty to inspire and motivate the players, technical team, and supporters. The country should leave no stone in resourcing and financing the events despite the current state of the economy.



"The benefits of this venture to the country and people are immeasurable and we should toy with the contest and opportunity," he added.



The Black Stars will kick off their campaign with a replay of the 2014s fixture with Portugal, before facing off in a 2010 replay when they face Uruguay.



South Korea will be Ghana’s final hurdle before the knockout rounds of the Mundial.



The 22nd edition of the Mundial has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.